Birmingham City have completed a deal to extend Scott Hogan’s loan from Aston Villa until the end of the extended season as confirmed by the club website.

The 28-year-old striker signed for Aston Villa back in 2017 but he has struggled to get first action with the West Midlands side. This is why he has ended up being loaned a few times. His first loan away was at Sheffield United where he scored two goals in eight games and that was followed up by a stint with Stoke City where he scored three times in 13 games.

However, it was still shocking news when Hogan completed a loan move to Birmingham City. Very few players have ever directly switched between the two fierce Second City rivals, never mind move on a loan deal. But it is a move that has worked out very well for Birmingham as Hogan has refound the form which once made him one of the highest-rated strikers in the league. During the short time he was at the Blues before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he was able to score seven goals in eight games.

However his loan did end at the end of May meaning there was a risk Hogan would not be playing for Birmingham in the restarted season. Those fears have now been arrested as the Blues have been able to sort out a deal that will see the former Brentford man play out his time at Birmingham until the new end of the season.

Are you happy Scott Hogan is staying at Birmingham City?