Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has told the club website that gaining match fitness is more important than winning in their pre-restart friendlies.

With the Sky Bet Championship set to get going again in just ten days, teams have been playing friendly matches in order to gain match fitness. While players have been working on their fitness ever since the season was suspended back in March, nothing compares to playing actual games of football.

Middlesbrough have played two friendlies so far as they prepare for the June 20th restart match against Swansea City. Their first friendly was an intra-squad match with the result of that being unknown. They would then face Newcastle United in what was likely to be a far more tame version of the Tees-Tyne rivalry. In that match the Boro just lost out, falling to the Magpies 3-2.

But while Woodgate would have loved to have won that match, he has said making sure the players have match fitness is far more important.

Woodgate said: “Listen, I want to win every game no matter what it is, but the biggest thing is for players to gain in match fitness.

“They’ve all worked tremendously hard on their fitness during lockdown and since they have returned to training, but none of that can actually prepare you for playing games.

“Minutes on the pitch are the most important thing at this moment. A lot of the players now have two lots of 60 minutes under their belts which is what we wanted, and we’ll have another opportunity build on that further.

“We’ve just over a week to go before we re-start again now, and the focus next week will be on that first game back against Swansea.”

Do you agree with Jonathan Woodgate?