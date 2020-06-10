Kerim Mrabti will leave Birmingham City at the end of his contract in June and not play in the restarted season as confirmed by the club website.

Headlines were grabbed last week when it was announced that Lyle Taylor, David Davis and Chris Solly would leave Charlton before the season restarted. Players who are out of contract at the end of June need to sign a short-term deal in order to play in the restarted season and while most are doing so, the Addicks trio have refused to do so. This is so they don’t put any future move in peril by getting injured in the restarted season.

Many expected other players to follow in Taylor’s footsteps and it appears that another striker is doing so. Mrabti’s contract was set to expire this summer and instead of staying on to help Birmingham finish the season with pride, he will be becoming a free agent.

This situation is not identical to Taylor’s. Mrabti is not a star player at Birmingham and is not in line for a massive Premier League move like Taylor is. In fact, it was reported earlier on this month that Birmingham would be releasing him at the end of his contract. This means that it may be that Birmingham don’t see any use for him in the restarted season and are happy to shave the wages off their budget earlier than expected.

A club statement read: “Kerim leaves Blues with our very best wishes and good luck for the future. A popular figure, he has served the Club well.”

