Accrington Stanley have confirmed they have released five players at the end of their contracts as stated by the club website.

The Sky Bet League One season is now over after an EFL meeting confirmed no more games would be played this season following a vote. This means that teams can start preparing for next season, whenever that ends up happening. Part of this preparation is the retain list where teams announce who will be getting released at the end of their contracts.

Accrington have confirmed that they will be releasing five players this summer. The players set to leave the Lancashire club are Dimitar Evtimov, Zaine Francis-Angol, Erico de Sousa, Wilson Carvalhalo and Phil Edwards.

Evtimov only signed for Accrington last year, joining them on a free transfer from Burton Albion. He would make 30 appearances for the club before an injury ended his season and ultimately, his career at Accrington. Much like Evtimov, Francis-Angol joined Accrington last year but failed to break into their first team and so will become a free agent this summer.

De Sousa has been at Accrington for three years but has struggled to get into the first team this season, leading to his release. Carvalho is another player that will be known as a one-season wonder after he was released following making 15 appearances for Stanley. Finally, Edwards, who signed for Accrington for the third time last summer, was only able to make eight appearances for the club before he was released this summer.

