Coventry City are planning to make a move to sign Aston Villa’s Callum O’Hare on a permanent deal according to a report on Page 45 of the 10th June edition of The Mirror.

The Sky Bet League One season is finally over though it ended in controversial fashion due to the decisions made by the EFL on how to end it. But while it caused anger elsewhere, it triggered celebrations in Coventry. With the League One season ending and the Points Per Game model used to finish it saying Coventry had the highest point average, they officially became champions and were promoted to the Sky Bet Championship. It will be the first time the Sky Blues have been in the second tier since 2012.

This means Coventry need to start work on their recruitment for the Championship season. The West Midlands side don’t want their stint in that division to be a short one and they need as much quality as possible to make sure they aren’t relegated just as quickly as they were promoted.

One player they now want to sign following promotion is O’Hare. He signed for Coventry on loan back in January and he quickly made a good impression, scoring four goals and making seven appearances before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Coventry now want to keep him on a permanent basis and will be working towards that this summer. They face competition for his signature with this report stating other teams, currently unnamed, are also interested in signing him.

