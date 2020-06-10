Crewe Alexandra have released ex-Leeds United and Derby County midfielder Paul Green, as announced by their official club website.

The Railwaymen have published their retained list this afternoon, also announcing that Connor Heath, Nicky Hunt, Aaron Lomas, Shaun Miller and Lewis Reilly will be leaving the club as free agents.

Crewe’s promotion to League One was confirmed yesterday and they are making plans for next term already by offering Rio Adebsi, Regan Griffiths, Travis Johnson, James Jones, Chris Porter and Dave Richards new deals.

Green, who is 37 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months. He joined the Cheshire side in January 2018 initially on loan from Oldham Athletic but the deal was made permanent that summer.

He made 33 appearances for David Artell’s side this past season and chipped in with four goals and two assists to help them gain promotion from League Two.

Green is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played just under 700 appearances in his lengthy career. He has previously had spells with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United.

After releasing six players, Crewe’s website reads: “Crewe Alexandra would like to place on record its thanks to all players departing for their efforts & commitment during their time at Gresty Road & wish them success in their future careers.”

Crewe will be joined in the third tier by Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle next season, whilst the Play-Offs will go ahead and decide the final place.

