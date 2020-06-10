Matthew Hudson has signed a new two-year contract with Preston North End as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is a graduate of the Preston academy, an institution well-known for producing quality players. He made his debut for the Lilywhites back in the 2015/16 season, coming on as a substitute against Leeds United after Jordan Pickford was sent off. That is of course the Pickford who would go on to become the England number one and be the penalty shoot-out hero in the 2018 World Cup.

Hudson hasn’t been able to make an appearance since then but has been a regular on the bench. His contract was set to expire this summer but he has decided his future is best served staying at Deepdale after penning a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2022. He will hope to use this time to improve as a player and finally become their number one.

Following this news, Hudson said: “I have been at the club a long time now and I am really happy to have that security of another two years and I am just looking forward to kicking on now.

“Jonathan Gould has been massive for me. He has given me that confidence since he has come in, something I was probably lacking to make that next step and he has been great.

“Every day has been a new opportunity to learn something different and the experience that he has got is fantastic for me and he has definitely taken my time to the next level, I am really enjoying working with him.”

Is this good news for Preston?