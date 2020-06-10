Cardiff City’s Sol Bamba has told Sky Sports News that their match against Leeds United is going to be a massive one.

The Sky Bet Championship is set to return on June 20th but Cardiff and Leeds fans will be waiting an extra day for their restart. Their match, both teams’ first match for three months after the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus, will take place on the 21st so it can be broadcast on Sky Sports.

It’s no surprise this match will be on TV as both teams have a lot to play for in the restarted season. Leeds are on top of the Championship and will be hoping to pick up where they finished off back in March. Cardiff on the other hand are just two points off the play-offs and will be hoping to break into the top six by the end of the season.

Bamba, who has played for Leeds in the past, says this match is very important for their promotion bid and says his team must make sure they don’t lose it.

Bamba said: “As a team, we’ve been there before. We know what it takes to get promoted, so I think we are going to have a good chance going into the last couple of games.

“It’s going to be massive [to play Leeds when the Championship resumes]. We’re all looking forward to it.

“They’ve got themselves in a great position – they are fighting to win the league – and for us, we couldn’t ask for a better game.

“We want to play in big games, important games and that is definitely one of them, and hopefully we can have a good start.

“For myself, it’s always nice to play against Leeds, my former club, now I am with Cardiff and I want to make sure we win the game. But that’s a massive game and it’s good to be part of it.

“In these games, you have to make sure you don’t lose it. Obviously we are going to try and win, and we are playing at home, but if you can’t win it you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“It’s going to be one of them, because we have nine games to go and a point gained is better than nothing.”

What will the result be for Cardiff City Vs Leeds United?