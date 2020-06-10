Callum McManaman’s contract at Luton Town expires at the end of this month.

The Hatters only signed him last summer but run the risk of losing him for nothing.

McManaman, who is 29 years old, is set to become a free agent as it stands along with teammates Marek Stech, Lloyd Jones and Jake Jervis, amongst others, as detailed in a report by Luton Today.

The pacey winger was signed by Graeme Jones in June last year and has made 23 appearances for the Championship side this season, scoring two goals and gaining three assists.

However, he faces an uncertain long-term future at Kenilworth Road and may have to wait to see what league they are in next term before finding out his fate.

McManaman is an experienced player in the Football League and offers Luton depth and options out wide. He is currently valued at £540,000 on Transfermarkt.

He started his career on the books at Everton before switching to Wigan Athletic as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics and scored 17 goals, as well as helping them win the FA Cup in 2013.

McManaman left the DW Stadium in 2015 and has since had spells at West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

He returned for a brief stint back at Wigan in the last campaign before rocking up at Luton. He could play a key part in the Hatters’ push for survival in the second tier when the season resumes, but will have to be patient over his future.

Should Luton keep McManaman?