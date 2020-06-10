Leeds United fans tend to hate the backend of seasons, or at least look at them through suspicious glasses. It is at this juncture of their season that things tend to fall apart..again.

The trouble with that is that the Whites are riding high in the table and have a seven-point advantage in a nine-game race to the end of the season. They top the table with a buffer over Fulham that is equivalent to a two-game head start.

They will have to run out these nine games not only in empty stadiums and such but also without relying on Jean-Kevin Augustin who has picked up another injury that is being assessed by the Whites medical staff. Running with such a light, pared-down squad would always produce its own difficulties but in a condensed season, the difficulties are even more demanding.

The absence of Augustin, for any length of time, could affect the options that Leeds United would be able to call upon. Unless there was a catastrophic injury to Patrick Bamford, the Frenchman would never start but he would be an option from the bench to play up top in Bielsa’s formation.

Another option, a player who himself has suffered his own injury worries, is former West Brom youngster Tyler Roberts. Roberts has already shown that he can get on the scoresheet this season as the two goals against Hull City showed in Leeds’ 4-0 mauling of the Tigers at the KCOM. Even in the absence of Augustin and Bamford, Tyler Roberts is an option.

Looking deeper into the first-team squad, Jack Harrison can play up front. He has done so throughout his career and, whilst not being an obvious choice, he is a stop-gap option.

Gazing back much deeper and into the Under-23s, Leeds United have options there with imposing youngster Ryan Edmondson scoring for fun in Carlos Corberan’s set-up. In order for Leeds to dig that deep, there would have to be a series of injuries based on catastrophic bad luck.

So, whilst it would strain the resources at the club, Leeds United do have the resources to minimise the issue of losing Jean-Kevin Augustin to a possibly season-ending injury.

Is there enough strength-in-depth to cover Augustin loss at Leeds United?