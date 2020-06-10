It is time to vote for the Peterborough United Player of the Season using our duel system!

We know that no matter how many good performances Peterborough fans were able to enjoy this season, everything about it has been tainted. The Posh were on a great run of form in 2020 and were quickly rising up the Sky Bet League One table. They looked like they were solid for a place in the play-offs and maybe even an automatic promotion spot if luck was in their way.

But luck was definitely against Peterborough. In March, when Peterborough were 6th, the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peterborough were dealt with bad news when it was announced if the season was to be ended, it would be decided under the Points Per Game model. This would push Peterborough down to 7th and out of the play-offs, which would be played.

This is what ended up happening, much to the anger of Peterborough fans who feel like they’ve missed a great chance to get promoted.

But that anger should not be passed onto the players who did great work throughout the season. But which player is the best? This is your chance to vote for the Player of the Season using our duel system, a winner stays on which gives us a true ranking of the best Peterborough players.

Vote now and we’ll reveal the results next week!

You ultimately voted for .

Start again

Siriki Dembélé

Alex Woodyard

Nathan Thompson

Frankie Kent

Rhys Bennett

Mark Beevers

Ivan Toney

Sammie Szmodics

Marcus Maddison

Serhat Tasdemir

Joe Ward

Frazer Blake-Tracy

Christy Pym

Dan Butler

Mohamed Eisa

Niall Mason

George Boyd

Harrison Burrows

Jack Taylor

Louis Reed

Josh Knight

Idris Kanu

Ricky-Jade Jones

Reece Brown

Leaderboard

  Alex Woodyard 0%
  Christy Pym 0%
  Dan Butler 0%
  Frankie Kent 0%
  Frazer Blake-Tracy 0%
  George Boyd 0%
  Harrison Burrows 0%
  Idris Kanu 0%
  Ivan Toney 0%
  Jack Taylor 0%
  Joe Ward 0%
  Josh Knight 0%
  Louis Reed 0%
  Marcus Maddison 0%
  Mark Beevers 0%
  Mohamed Eisa 0%
  Nathan Thompson 0%
  Niall Mason 0%
  Reece Brown 0%
  Rhys Bennett 0%
  Ricky-Jade Jones 0%
  Sammie Szmodics 0%
  Serhat Tasdemir 0%
  Siriki Dembélé 0%