Vote for the Peterborough United Player of the Season!
It is time to vote for the Peterborough United Player of the Season using our duel system!
We know that no matter how many good performances Peterborough fans were able to enjoy this season, everything about it has been tainted. The Posh were on a great run of form in 2020 and were quickly rising up the Sky Bet League One table. They looked like they were solid for a place in the play-offs and maybe even an automatic promotion spot if luck was in their way.
But luck was definitely against Peterborough. In March, when Peterborough were 6th, the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peterborough were dealt with bad news when it was announced if the season was to be ended, it would be decided under the Points Per Game model. This would push Peterborough down to 7th and out of the play-offs, which would be played.
This is what ended up happening, much to the anger of Peterborough fans who feel like they’ve missed a great chance to get promoted.
But that anger should not be passed onto the players who did great work throughout the season. But which player is the best? This is your chance to vote for the Player of the Season using our duel system, a winner stays on which gives us a true ranking of the best Peterborough players.
Vote now and we'll reveal the results next week!
You ultimately voted for .
Siriki Dembélé
Alex Woodyard
Nathan Thompson
Frankie Kent
Rhys Bennett
Mark Beevers
Ivan Toney
Sammie Szmodics
Marcus Maddison
Serhat Tasdemir
Joe Ward
Frazer Blake-Tracy
Christy Pym
Dan Butler
Mohamed Eisa
Niall Mason
George Boyd
Harrison Burrows
Jack Taylor
Louis Reed
Josh Knight
Idris Kanu
Ricky-Jade Jones
Reece Brown
