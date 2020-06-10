Sunderland AFC are set to spend their third season in Sky Bet League One following the curtailment of the season yesterday.

Following a vote to curtail the season, The Mackems have missed out on the opportunity to force their way into the playoffs for a second season running. Sunderland sat one place outside the playoffs before the season was halted in early-March. However, the calculation of unweighted PPG sees Sunderland drop to 8th place due to Wycombe’s rise up the table.

After playoff heartbreak last season, fans were hoping their team could go one better this season. However, despite plenty of money being pumped in that was not the case. Sunderland started the season well, going unbeaten (W3 D2) in their opening five games. They suffered two defeats in their opening 11 games, but this was enough to see manager Jack Ross depart the club in early October. Phil Parkinson took over and got off to a rocky start but between 14th December and 22nd February, they lost just once picking 31 points from a possible 42, putting them comfortably in the playoffs. Despite this good form, they were unable to win in the final four games that were played which saw them slip out of the playoffs.

The rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle is one of the fiercest in the country. Over the past couple of years, Newcastle fans have enjoyed seeing Sunderland suffer back-to-back relegations and lose twice at Wembley. With a big takeover in the pipeline at Newcastle, they are certainly kings of Tyneside at the moment. With Sunderland facing another season in League One next season, fans have been sharing their delight on Twitter.

Sunderland will be hoping it’s third time lucky next season as they aim to return to the Championship.