It didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to, but it will still be a season to remember for the Millers. They were once again back in Sky Bet League One after being relegated right back down after a year in the Sky Bet Championship. Yes, they are definitely now a yo-yo club!
When the season was suspended back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Rotherham were 2nd in the table. They have had to wait many months for a final decision on what was going to happen but they finally got the result of many meetings yesterday. The League One season was finished early and their promotion was confirmed.
It’s going to be another exciting season next year but for now, let’s reflect on the year that’s gone. It is now time to vote for the player of the season using our duel system, a winner stays on way of voting which gives us a true ranking of the Rotherham players.
Carlton Morris
Matt Crooks
Shaun MacDonald
Matthew Olosunde
Adam Thompson
Jake Hastie
Ben Wiles
Richard Wood
Freddie Ladapo
Billy Jones
Daniel Iversen
Jamie Lindsay
Chiedozie Ogbene
Daniel Barlaser
Clark Robertson
Joe Mattock
Kyle Vassell
Michael Ihiekwe
Michael Smith
