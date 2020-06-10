It was Phil Hay (below), of The Athletic and formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), who first announced the news that Leeds United’s French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was inured and that this was an injury that had not been confirmed by the club.

Twitter: Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but soun… https://t.co/eFvcnv2qoG (@PhilHay_)

It was news that was bound to have Leeds United fans flocking to comment and that was the case with many taking to Hay’s tweet to express their true feelings and comments on the matter.

It’s largely a mix of disappointment and incredulity that fans have responded with. This, if true and if severe, would definitely be a set-back to Augustin and, of course, Leeds United themselves. Fans were looking forward to seeing a fit-again Frenchman tearing up the last nine games of the Championship.

Things looked promising with Big Kev making impressive strides back to fitness during lockdown after his first hamstring injury.

Twitter: 🔥 The hard work continues! https://t.co/MF8uUyEwYn (@LUFC)

However, some fans had other ideas of what had happened that are more X-Files than medical files in origin.

I’ve heard he’s gone. — Rod (@lufcrumham) June 10, 2020

John Kevin Augustin has bean sent home from training by Bielsa. Probably ending his time here. Bielsa not happy with his application in training. #lufc #mot #itk — 💛⚽️💙 Craig MOT 1919 💛⚽️💙 (@1919CraigMOT) June 10, 2020

Rumours Augustin been sent home? — Sam ➕🏠 (@Samheadhouse) June 10, 2020

Jean Kevin Augustin apparently sent home or loan terminated? Would love some clarity on this one 10 days before the restart. @apopey @GrahamSmyth @JoeUrquhart_ @PhilHay_ — Tom (@Tommeh_7) June 10, 2020

Seen some rumours that Augustin has been sent home, any one else heard this #lufc — marc blackburn STAY IN, SAVE LIVES FFS!!!!!!!!!!!! (@marcyeboah) June 10, 2020

The chatter around such tweets was definitely growing and fans were beginning to mutter and chatter. It took the following tweet from Hay’s successor at the YEP, Graham Smyth to clear up the growing theories:

Twitter: Quite a few tweets asking if Jean-Kevin Augustin has been sent home. He hasn’t. He’s being assessed by Leeds United… https://t.co/FR0pgRU3Wp (@GrahamSmyth)

That should put an end to the more fanciful thinking of some Leeds United fans, or at least you’d hope so. Whether it will, or not, only time will give the answers on that front.

Do you think that there is more to Augustin's injury than meets the eye?