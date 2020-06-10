It’s time to vote on who you believe the Coventry City Player of the Season is using our unique duel voting system!

While it may have ended in a way no one wanted, it has been an amazing season for the Sky Blues. For years they have suffered with not just issues on the pitch but ownership problems which have got more of the headlines than their performances. The latest twist of this was that this season’s home games were not played at the Ricoh Arena but at Birmingham City’s St. Andrews.

This didn’t stop Coventry though. They had a fantastic season and before it was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they were on top of Sky Bet League One. Yesterday, the season was officially finished after an EFL meeting, crowing Coventry as champions of League One. This means promotion and the end of eight years out of the top two tiers.

But they wouldn’t have been promoted without a lot of great players and this is now your chance to vote for who was the best. We are using our duel system which is winner stays on so we’ll get a truly accurate ranking of the best Coventry players!

Vote now and we’ll reveal the results next week!

