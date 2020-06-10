West Bromwich Albion are set to face Manchester United twice on Friday as both sides gear up in their preparations ahead of the resumption of the season as reported by The Telegraph.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager for his side to face competitive action at Old Trafford in order for his players to gain match fitness, with the Premier League set to resume on June 20.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is on the same wavelength as he is also keen for his players to experience a match atmosphere to ensure they are fully focused on the challenge ahead when the Championship campaign resumes.

The Red Devils had been due to play Stoke City yesterday but this was cancelled when Potters boss Michael O’Neill was confirmed as having contracted Coronavirus.

United’s meeting with Stoke in a workout at their Carrington training ground was abandoned less than an hour before kick-off due to the news. The Manchester United players and staff were not in contact with the Stoke boss in any way and are happy to continue with their fitness preparations.

The idea for the two clubs to have two separate friendlies is for them both to be able to utilise as many players as possible as they gauge their best possible line-ups before the season begins once again.

West Brom have already faced Aston Villa in a friendly on Saturday at Villa Park which ended 2-2 but Bilic is keen for his side to be tested against higher-placed Premier League opposition for their promotion battle.