Phil Hay’s news of Jean-Kevin Agustin has been doing the rounds and is something that we wrote about here in more detail on The72. Hay’s original tweet opened up news of Augustin’s injury to a shocked Leeds United fanbase who were quick to respond to it on Twitter.

It’s a massive blow for Leeds United and their fans who were looking forward to a lean, mean ,footballing machine version of Augustin coming back firing on all cylinders down the finishing straight. That is looking increasingly unlikely now that theis news has surfaced.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out, since appearing on the bench for the Reading game, with a hamstring twinge.

It is also news that BBC Radio Leeds presenter and Leeds United match summariser Adam Pope commented about on his personal Twitter feed:

The use of terms such as “extent” and “assessed” is only ever going to bring an ominous feeling to proceedings and it has gotten Leeds United fans chewing over the issue. Here is how some of them have commented in reply to Popey’s tweet (above):