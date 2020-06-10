Just a day after promotion to League One was confirmed, Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has announced one player that will be at the club next season. He has been speaking to Plymouth Live this morning in a socially-distant press conference.

Midfield maestro Danny Mayor has agreed to take up the option to extend his Home Park stay by another season. Mayor followed Lowe to the south-west from Bury last summer and has continued his 2018/19 form this campaign.

Following relegation to League Two, the attacking duo of Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras left Plymouth Argyle to play in Bulgari and Portugal respectively. Ryan Lowe had to move quickly to bring in a play-maker and he did just that in signing Danny Mayor. Fans were excited to see Mayor join after an impressive season with Bury in 2018/19.

In some ways, Mayor has been unable to replicate the form he showed whilst playing for Bury. The 29-year-old has only scored one goal in 34 appearances and that was early on in the season against Salford in a 2-2 at Home Park. He has provided six assists, although fans may have been hoping for more. The evidence may not be there to show the midfielders contributions in providing goals, but his movement on the ball creates space and opportunities for other players to contribute to the goals.

Mayor leads the way with successful dribbles in League Two. The former Bury man has 115 successful dribbles this season, one more than second places James Brophy (D3D4Football). The midfielder is second on the list of completed key-passes with 49 this season (D3D4Football).

Talking to PlymouthLive earlier today, Ryan Lowe gave Plymouth fans even more good news, “Danny will be with us next season. He has agreed the option – it was just something in the contract that we had to do. He has already committed so that’s fine,” added the Pilgrims’ boss.

Plymouth fans will be hoping Mayor can be an even bigger asset next season as they make their return to League One.