Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has provided his reaction to yesterday’s announcement from the EFL that the League One season has been ended, denying Posh the chance of promotion.

In a tweet from Toney, he describes the situation as “the season being taken away from us” as he reflects on Peterborough ultimately finishing in seventh place due to the campaign being decided on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

Peterborough’s promotion hopes have been left in tatters following the news which saw Coventry City and Rotherham United promoted to the Championship. Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will contest the play-offs leaving Posh outside the top six by 0.02 points.

Understandably, Posh fans will now be concerned about losing Toney who has been their star player this season, scoring 26 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has been hailed as the best player outside the Championship and has attracted the interest of a number of potential suitors.

Toney reacted by saying they need to “take this seasons positives” and that next season they must “make sure they get promoted.”

The announcement has already caused a stir amongst the Peterborough hierarchy with their Director of Football Barry Fry claiming “it’s a disgrace” and that “they’ve been cheated.”

Several Peterborough fans flocked to Twitter to react to Toney’s views regarding the situation as they praised their striker and pleaded with him to stay:

Please stay, love you — Gemma (@gempufc) June 10, 2020

Ivan you have so much talent your a top bloke, much respect. I want to see you play again next season and hold that trophy up and raise it to the fans 🏆 #pufc #utp — jozefthemad (@jozefthemad) June 10, 2020

Stay ivan help us get promotion next season 👊 — Matthew Thorpe-Golf (@MatthewThorpe) June 10, 2020

💙 Ivan, help win us the league next year and you’ll be adored for eternity by Posh fans! (you already are loved haha) — David Lyon (@Daveyboylyon) June 10, 2020

Stay another season lad, you'll score 30 + hopefully fire us into the championship and go down as r best ever striker….. — Nathan pufc (@PufcNathan) June 10, 2020

