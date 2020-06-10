Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Matty Fryatt is set to sue his former club following his career-ending injury and the mismanagement of his fitness according to the Evening Express.

The former striker alleges the club were ‘negligent’ in treating the Achilles problem he suffered during the 2014-15 season and is seeking substantial compensation from the Championship side.

Fryatt, who also played for Walsall, Leicester City and Hull City, had to retire at the age of 31 due to the injury which he claims has also affected his mental health. The former striker claims he pleaded with the club regarding the injury but these were ignored and he was forced to play through the pain barrier.

Forest have denied the allegations and will be strongly defending their actions.

Fryatt scored 135 career goals but eventually retired due to chronic left Achilles tendonitis and has said in a statement: “There was no care. You were an object. I was put under pressure to play and forcing me to play caused the damage which ended my career.”

IGNORANCE

“I feel sick with it all, frustrated, sadness. I’ve felt alone, abandoned and let down. It hurts. How was I left in this situation? It’s something which shouldn’t go on and I wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

“Forest’s lack of understanding and their ignorance to it is so hard to take. They don’t want to take responsibility and for it to be dismissed the whole time, it’s like they weren’t listening to what I was saying. I find it appalling.”

“It was like, ‘take the pills, get through it and you’ll be fine’. I was taking pills in the warm up, before the game, half-time. I wasn’t thinking about the football, just ‘when will it be over?’ They didn’t listen to the injury or treat it as serious. I was telling them how much pain I was in.”

The Reds have confirmed they will be strongly denying the situation but will not be making any further comment at this time.