West Bromwich Albion face an anxious wait to see if their friendly against Manchester United will go ahead following a Coronavirus scare as reported by Birmingham Live.

The Red Devils were due to face Stoke City yesterday however they were forced to cancel at the last minute as the Potters boss Michael O’Neill was confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Manchester United were scheduled to play West Brom ahead of their season’s respective resumptions as both sides look to gain a taste of competitive action before the real games begin.

It was reported by The Athletic that that due to plans put in place by United bosses the chance of infection was kept to a minimum, with the visiting players not using any of the facilities provided for home players.

The Stoke City players didn’t come into contact with any of the Manchester United squad and the game was cancelled before it had began.

It is hoped that the friendly against West Brom will still go ahead with the chances of any contamination ‘close to zero’ with strict health and safety guidelines having been in place.

If the friendly goes ahead then the Baggies will travel to Manchester as the Premier League side would prefer for it to take place at Old Trafford.

West Brom will be eager to play at least one more competitive friendly before their season resumes on June 20 as they look to hit the ground running and win promotion to the Premier League.

The Midlands side are currently second in the Championship table and just one point behind leaders Leeds United.