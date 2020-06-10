Stoke City are in pole position to sign Chris Brunt on a free transfer this summer, according to a report by the Express and Star.

The Potters are in talks about bringing the veteran midfielder to the Bet365 Stadium for next season.

Fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be keen but Stoke boss Michael O’Neill’s relationship with him from the Northern Ireland national team puts the Staffordshire side at the front of the queue.

Brunt, who is 35 years old, is leaving West Brom after 13 years at the club.

The Baggies’ technical director Luke Dowling has said it was tough to tell him his time at the Hawthorns was coming to an end, as per the Express and Star: “It was a difficult conversation because with the lockdown we have had, and with Chris coming out of contact, I was wary of when to talk to him. We wanted him to be focused on the last nine games.

” But we also wanted to give him respect – we didn’t want to just get to the end of the nine games and say thanks very much.

“I had a chat with him at the beginning of last week. He wasn’t surprised and took it like a true professional.”

Brunt is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 550 appearances for his career having also played for Sheffield Wednesday in his early career.

O’Neill will be eager to put his own stamp on Stoke as he gears up for his first full season in charge there. Bringing in Brunt on a free transfer would be a shrewd acquisition for them and he will add more experience and depth into their ranks.

