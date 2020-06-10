Nottingham Forest could move for former midfielder Jack Colback this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

He is set to leave Premier League side Newcastle United on a permanent basis over the coming months.

Colback, who is 30 years old, has had two separate loan spells at the City Ground over recent years and may be on his way back there.

The Reds are eager to keep Ben Watson at the club, however, if the veteran midfielder leaves on a free transfer then they will target Colback as his replacement.

Colback has fallen way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park over recent years.

He joined Forest on loan in January 2018 for the remainder of the 2018/19 season before signing for them for the whole of the last campaign. He made 55 appearances altogether for the Championship side and chipped in with four goals.

Colback returned to Newcastle last summer but has been frozen out by Steve Bruce. He signed for the North-East side from their bitter rivals Sunderland in 2014 and has made 102 appearances for them since then.

He played a key part in their promotion to the top flight under Rafa Benitez three years ago but is now the forgotten man there.

Colback, who has also had a stint at Ipswich Town in the past, was a consistent performer during his season-and-a-half at Nottingham Forest and could be returning to the City Ground this summer.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be battling for promotion when the season commences this month.

