Plymouth Argyle’s confirmed promotion to League One has boosted their chances of keeping hold of Antoni Sarcevic.

Ryan Lowe’s side have offered a new contract to their key midfielder, as detailed in their retained list that was published yesterday on their official club website.

Sarcevic has been linked with a switch to ambitious League Two side Salford City recently, as reported by The72, but Plymouth’s promotion and new contract offer could change things now.

The midfielder, who is 28 years old, has been a key player for the Pilgrims over the past four seasons and has scored 21 goals in 130 games for them.

Prior to his move to Home Park, Sarcevic had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Chester, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

He has found a home at Plymouth and they are eager to keep him at the club next season as they return to the third tier.

Following their confirmed promotion yesterday, their chief executive officer Andrew Parkinson has told their website: “We are pleased that a solution for the end of the season has been reached after weeks of uncertainty, and, of course, delighted that it results in promotion for Argyle.

“That said, we are disappointed not to be able to celebrate this promotion on the pitch, with the Green Army cheering from the stands. Football has, quite rightly, had to take a back seat in order to ensure the safety of our community.

“Our supporters have been with us every step of the way this season, and I know I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that you played an integral part in our eventual success.”

Plymouth will be hoping Sarcevic joins them in League One.

