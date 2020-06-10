Leeds United are a side that has picked up a reputation for falling apart..again…at crucial points in a season. However, they sit on top of the Championship at the moment and history has shown that a side on top at this point in a season has always been promoted.

Flippancy aside, it isn’t the club that are falling apart…again…at the moment; rather it is Jean-Kevin Augustin according to this tweet from The Athletic’s writer Phil Hay:

Twitter: Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but soun… https://t.co/eFvcnv2qoG (@PhilHay_)

This, if true and if severe, would definitely be a set-back to Augustin and, of course, Leeds United themselves. Fans were looking forward to seeing a fit-again Frenchman tearing up the last nine games of the Championship. Things looked promising with Big Kev making impressive strides back to fitness during lockdown after his first hamstring injury.

Twitter: 🔥 The hard work continues! https://t.co/MF8uUyEwYn (@LUFC)

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out, since appearing on the bench for the Reading game, with a hamstring twinge.

Hay’s news was bound to be seized upon by Leeds United fans and that proved to be the case. Here are comments from some of these fans on Hay’s tweet from above:

Shocked, but really not surprised — Ash (@ashlaurenn_) June 10, 2020

Any positives? Might not be as serious as last time, he’s fitter now so could recouperate quicker, next game isn’t for 11 days, next game after that isn’t for another 6 days. Hopefully not all is lost – unless it’s a serious strain in which case he won’t be fit at all — Carl Murphy (@CarlM1979) June 10, 2020

Back to football talk on our timelines, and a typical story about a player being injured!! — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 10, 2020

It’s just not meant to be lads is it ? He was supposed to be the difference to get us over the line this year. All the heat back on Paddy now then — Tony Walker (@TonywalkerTony) June 10, 2020

Feel for the lad, anither set back just as the season is about to resume. But not too fussed as weve got Robert's, hes gonna be a massive part in the final run in! — BRΔDLEY (@nixonbradley) June 10, 2020

not saying you’re to blame Phil, but the evidence is compelling pic.twitter.com/Q7irtJkLAj — Andrew Haigh ⚡️ (@AndrewHaigh) June 10, 2020

3 months of no football, JKA looking lean in training and ready to bang in the goals, then pulls his hamstring just over a week before the restart, I’ve never read anything more Leeds — Ben Lloyd (@LUFCBen3) June 10, 2020

Do Leeds United fans have anything to really worry about here?