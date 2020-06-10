Leeds United are a side that has picked up a reputation for falling apart..again…at crucial points in a season. However, they sit on top of the Championship at the moment and history has shown that a side on top at this point in a season has always been promoted.

Flippancy aside, it isn’t the club that are falling apart…again…at the moment; rather it is Jean-Kevin Augustin according to this tweet from The Athletic’s writer Phil Hay:

This, if true and if severe, would definitely be a set-back to Augustin and, of course, Leeds United themselves. Fans were looking forward to seeing a fit-again Frenchman tearing up the last nine games of the Championship. Things looked promising with Big Kev making impressive strides back to fitness during lockdown after his first hamstring injury.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out, since appearing on the bench for the Reading game, with a hamstring twinge.

Hay’s news was bound to be seized upon by Leeds United fans and that proved to be the case. Here are comments from some of these fans on Hay’s tweet from above:

Do Leeds United fans have anything to really worry about here?

Yes. 100%.

No, not really.