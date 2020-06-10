Prolific striker Ivan Toney has been getting plenty of interest from top Championship and some Premier League clubs over the last six months. Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony provided an update on the strikers future this morning on Sky Sports’ The Football Show.

Toney has been in red-hot form this season for Posh. The striker has scored 24 goals this campaign and was well on his way to reaching the 30 goal mark before the season was curtailed.

The Posh’ director of football Barry Fry said last week, as per the Daily Mail (via the Daily Record): “I’ve had agents on telling me that Rangers and Celtic are very interested. But I haven’t had any calls from either Rangers or Celtic, personally.” Fry continued, “As things stand, we won’t get promoted and won’t be in the play-offs. That being the case, Ivan Toney is definitely for sale. But only at the right price.

As confirmed by the EFL yesterday, the League One season has been officially curtailed with just the playoffs to be played. This outcome sees Posh slip out of the playoffs meaning they miss out on the chance of promotion to the Championship. This also has a significant outcome on the future of Ivan Toney.

Speaking earlier this morning, Darragh MacAnthony reiterated Fry’s comments that Toney would be leaving the club this window. In words carried by the Sun from a Sky Sports interview MacAnthony said: “we promised Ivan that if we did not get promoted to the Championship this season, we would allow him to leave.”

The Peterborough owner made it clear however that they still had a figure in mind that would need to be met if Toney is to leave the club. Posh rejected bids of £8 million and £10 million in the January window so it will be interesting to see what clubs are willing to pay in the current circumstances.