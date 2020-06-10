Jean-Kevin Augustin came to Leeds United on a half-season loan in January. He arrived after a failed Whites chase for Che Adams. When he arrived he wasn’t ‘Bielsa fit’ and work was needed. Then injury struck. Recuperation was done but has been undone, according to this news from Phil Hay on Twitter:

Twitter: Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but soun… https://t.co/eFvcnv2qoG (@PhilHay_)

Augustin’s arrival saw him come from Red Bul Leipzig via AS Monaco. He didn’t have a particularly good half-season at Monaco and his football was severely limited at the French glamour club. As a result of this, he arrived at Leeds United somewhat a way distant from what Marcelo Bielsa requires of his players regarding fitness.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out since appearing on the bench for the Reading game with a hamstring twinge.

That twinge, it seems has returned to curse him just as things were beginning to look up for the exciting Frenchman. The lockdown could not have come at a better time for him. For the past 10-or-so weeks he’s been able to work towards full fitness and snippets of videos on social media showed a different-looking Augustin to the one who arrived in January.

However, that could all be undone by Hay’s tweeted bad news. There are still 11 days left until Leeds United’s nine-game sprint of a mini-season starts up again. This, coupled with no news on the severity of his injury reoccurrence might not be the doom and gloom some fans might be feeling.

