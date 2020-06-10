Adam Forshaw is thought very highly of by Marcelo Bielsa and there is no better recommendation than that. However, Leeds United fans have only seen glimpses of the former Middlesbrough man this season.

After appearing seven times in the opening nine games of the season, injury ruined the rest of his 2019/20 campaign. His hip injury problem was so severe that it required surgery in America.

The end result of that is that a line is drawn under his season with recovery and recuperation his aim. It also pauses his contribution to the Leeds United cause at 52 games (2 assists). That doesn’t mean that he no longers feels a part of the side, as evidenced in his chat to the ‘Leeds That – Leeds United podcast’.

Here is a snippet of some of the things that he spoke about.

When asked about the impending return of Leeds United: “It’s exciting, isn’t it?… It’s just a nine-game mini-season where we get a seven-point head start.”

When talking about his recovery: “I’ve got a realistic return date around the very beginning of August so if everything goes well with the game then I probably won’t play this season.”

When talking about the lockdown and how he’s coped with it: “At the start, it was alright because I was low-level. From my point of view, I wasn’t doing much work after my operations. I’ll be honest now, I was a bit bored of it…I’ve managed to be able to go in and use the pool throughout the whole time.”

When talking about Leeds United’s chances: “I’m convinced, I’m not just saying that or being biased as we’re all Leeds. There will be no one driven as us and I know how we train behind closed doors. I think it’s going to be a formality for us. That’s my personal view. I think we’ll romp it.”

Some brave words there from Adam Forshaw but the above are just snippets from a great interview from the lads at Leeds That. Give their podcast a listen for more from Adam Forshaw and follow them on Twitter to keep up-to-date.

Comments made in this audio represent the views of the creator and not necessarily those of Fresh Press Media.

