Leeds United pursued him vigorously during the January transfer window but they were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams. He was their No1 target but Ralf Hassenhutl decided to put his foot down and insist he stay at St Mary’s. Now Noel Whelan says that he’d not be surprised if the Whites went back in for him.

Adams came to prominence in the eyes of Leeds United and their fans for division rivals Birmingham City which earned him a £15million move to the Premier League with the Saints last summer. He scored 38 goals in 123 games for the Blues, with an astonishing 22 goals (3 assists) coming in 2018/19 – his last season at St Andrew’s.

He was a bit-part player for most of his time this current campaign with Ralf Hassenhutl’s Saints side with sporadic minutes coming his way after a solid six-game start to his Premier League career. This encouraged Leeds United to enter an audacious bid which was knocked back by Southampton with Hassenhutl saying that Adams was still a part of his plans and had an important role to play this season.

Despite that failure, former Leeds United striker-turned-pundit Noel Whelan reckons that the Whites could take advantage of deflated values in the COVID-19 pandemic to land their man.

When asked by Football Insider, Whelan is quoted as saying:

“He has not had too many opportunities at Southampton. Before we stopped playing he was getting assists and Hassenhuttl was actually seeing a player that was adding something to Southampton. They were looking after their own interests in January.”

However, he does urge caution for those fans thinking that this could happen over the summer. On this he adds:

“I do not think there will be any imminent move but Leeds will have that one in mind, it is an option. They know he is available now and at a cheaper price. Everyone’s value has gone down so it might work out better for Leeds in the long-run.”

As it stands, promotion to the Premier League will see Leeds United land Jean-Kevin Augustin from Red Bull Leipzig as an obligation after the half-season loan expires. It seems sensible that, in this circumstance, Leeds United will not be rushing out to bring in Che Adams cheaply.

Do Leeds United STILL need a Che Adams transfer?