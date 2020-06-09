Sheffield Wednesday are planning to use Manuel Hidalgo more in the 20/21 season according to a report from The Star.

The 20-year-old winger, who can also play behind the striker, started his career in his native Argentina playing for Ferro. He was noticed by Benfica and soon signed for the Portuguese giants. He would go onto spend two years in their youth system but after failing to break into their first team, he signed for Italian side Triestina.

This January though Hidalgo would sign for Wednesday. It would be the first signing of the Garry Monk era and many thought at first he might be a new exciting signing for the first team. It soon became apparent though that he was a signing for the developmental side and that fans may have to wait to see him in action.

But it may not be too much longer as Wednesday are planning to use Hidalgo going into next season. This may mean he gets his debut in the restarted season, especially as the Owls have very little play for.

Wednesday have already been working on reducing their budget due to clashes with Financial Fair Play. But those budget cuts are likely to get bigger due to the Coronavirus pandemic limiting ticket revenue and the club might not be able to replace many of the players they release this summer. One of the players mentioned that will be getting a promotion in the first team is Hidalgo. Also named are the likes of Alex Hunt and Declan Thompson as Wednesday face an uncertain future.

