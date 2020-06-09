Hull City threw away a 2-0 lead as Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town came back to draw 2-2 in a pre-restart friendly.

In preparations for the season restart, teams across the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship have been playing friendlies in order to gain match fitness.

Hull will be having three friendlies ahead of their match against Charlton Athletic on June 20th. They will be playing Sheffield United tomorrow before facing Newcastle United on Saturday.

However, they kicked things off today with a match against Huddersfield. While they are both in the Championship, they won’t be playing each other in the restart as they have already faced each other twice this season. In both of these games Hull lost. In the last game which happened on the 28th January, Hull lost 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Steve Mounie.

And Hull were denied any sort of revenge in this match. They should have won it after they were able to rush out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jon Toral and Tom Eaves. However, they weren’t able to get a morale-boosting victory as two late goals from Huddersfield meant the match would end in a draw. It is unknown who scored for the Terriers.

Following the match, Hull head coach Grant McCann was happy to see his players getting minutes on the pitch.

McCann told the Hull Daily Mail: “We’ve mixed the teams up today and tomorrow. We’ve got 75 minutes into a lot of players. Ingram, McKenzie, MacDonald, De Wijs, Elder, Kane, Batty, Toral, Eaves, Scott and Wilks.

“Jon Toral got 60 minutes but the rest got 75. When they all came off we were winning 2-0. Toral scored and Eaves scored. We brought all the young lads on at that point and Huddersfield got it back to 2-2.

“It was a good run-out for the boys, more about trying to get 75 minutes into their legs.

“We’ve got to be careful a wee bit with Jon given his previous problems but we gave him as much as we could.

“The rest of the boys will play at Sheffield United tomorrow, with the same plan for the younger boys to have the last 15 or 20 minutes.”

