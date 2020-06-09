Leeds United have the highest average attendance in the Sky Bet Championship this season and by some way. There has not been a crowd under 34,000 at Elland Road this season. Now with football coming back, the club are looking at filling the terraces with ‘crowdies’.

Football has been off the calendar since the end of March what with the COVID-19 pandemic closing down all mass gatherings and all sporting events. Such has been the scale of things that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021.

Leagues One and Two in England voted today to call a halt to their campaigns forthwith. These seasons have now been curtailed, ppg positions decided and promotions/relegations handed out. Playoffs are still kept, though.

None of that wrangling applies to the Sky Bet Championship and Leeds United though. It’s full steam ahead for the Whites with their first game back an away trip to Cardiff City on June 21. It will be in that most sanitised of atmospheres, behind-closed-doors football.

However, Leeds United are looking for a way around that in a scheme to bring the ‘crowd’ into Elland Road for all their final home games. How so? With fans paying £25 for their very own ‘crowdie’ – life-size cut-outs to be fixed on seats for all the remaining home games.

Something such as this is always going to garner fan response from Leeds United fans – many who took to Twitter to comment on the club’s tweeted publicising (below) of this initiative:

Twitter: 🙌 See yourself at Elland Road! Fans can now order and design their very own personalised Crowdie (@LUFC)

They didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the comments by some Leeds United fans on the club’s tweet.

big W — bailey (@Bailey97661386) June 9, 2020

Can you take mine for a pint on 39th minute? — Neils Diamond (@NeilsDiamond) June 9, 2020

Do we get them as souvenirs after the last match? Please. — Keith Brindle (@BrindleKeith) June 9, 2020

is there going to be someone gathering random ‘crowdies’ on 85 minutes and taking them out to ‘beat the traffic’? — Brian Moore 💙💛 (@BriMoo9) June 9, 2020

If we do, I’m 100% using mine as a stand in to attend my work Zoom calls — MJ (@elland_toad) June 9, 2020

Kids will love them mate, I thought the club would of said what they going to do with them lee — John gibbons 💙💛 (@Corbywhites) June 9, 2020

Of course, there are some screaming “Ow much?” but the overall feeling on this is one of positivity.

Leeds United 'crowdies' - a good or bad thing?