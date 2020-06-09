Peterborough United fans have been seething with anger after the Points Per Game model denied them a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Back in March, it appeared like things were going well for Peterborough. They had moved to 6th in League One and a place in the play-offs were likely if they continued their good form. However, that’s when the Coronavirus pandemic hit and caused the League One season to be suspended.

While there has been a lot of doubt over what would happen in the League One season, it has been apparent for a while that if the season was to be finished early, it would be decided on an unweighted points per game model. The play-offs would then continue and the top two sides would be promoted like normal.

This would be a huge blow for Peterborough. Even though they were 6th in the league, the PPG model would see them drop to 7th and they would miss out on the play-offs. Wycombe Wanderers would end up taking their spot in the top six and be in the end of season lottery.

While Peterborough were working hard behind the scenes to persuade other teams on an alternative system that would expand the play-offs, it was not to be. At an EFL meeting today, it was decided League One would end early and be decided by PPG.

As you can imagine, Peterborough fans are incredibly angry at missing out on the play-offs because of a boardroom meeting.

https://twitter.com/CraigIsted/status/1270377909564432389

https://twitter.com/PufcNathan/status/1270406800437805056

https://twitter.com/MrBenEustace/status/1270401227214512135

https://twitter.com/TMartinSports/status/1270400703622676482

https://twitter.com/philwhile/status/1270396286559272964

https://twitter.com/McEwen1171/status/1270393011655061505

Is it fair that Peterborough United will miss out on the play-offs?