Walsall have released ex-Bradford City and Carlisle United midfielder Gary Liddle, as announced by their official club website.

The Saddlers have published their retained list today, also announcing Shay Facey, James Hardy, Mitch Candlin and Kory Roberts will be leaving the club as free agents.

Their website reads: “We would like to wish all departing players all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts during their time with the club.”

Darrell Clarke’s side have offered new deals to Danny Guthrie, Callum Cockerill-Mollett and Tom Leak, as well as exercising one-year extensions in the contracts of Alfie Bates, Elijah Adebayo and Mat Sadler.

Liddle, who is 33 years old, only joined the League Two side last summer on a free transfer. He made 16 appearances for them in all competitions during the first-half of the season, before spending the second-half of it on loan in the National League at Hartlepool United.

The experienced midfielder will now have to weigh up his options as a free agent over the coming months.

Liddle has racked up just under 650 appearances so far in his career, having previously had spells with the likes of Middlesbrough, Notts County, Bradford City, Chesterfield and Carlisle United.

The announcement of the conclusion of the League Two seasons means Walsall finish the campaign sat in 12th position. They were nine points off the Play-Offs and will be hoping for a higher finish in next season with a potentially new-look squad.

Can Walsall gain promotion next season?