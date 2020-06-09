Rotherham United fans have been celebrating after having their Sky Bet League One promotion confirmed.

When the League One season was suspended in March, no one was sure what was going to happen. There was very little enthusiasm from most teams to restart the season, meaning that Rotherham’s future was uncertain. They were 2nd before the season was suspended but if the league was null and void, it would have cost them promotion. This would have stopped the Millers from bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

But after several delays, League One held a meeting that would decide what would happen with the season. Not only did they confirm that the season would not continue behind closed doors, like the Premier League and Championship is, but that the league would be decided by the unweighted Points Per Game model. With Rotherham finishing second under that system, this means that their promotion back to the Championship was confirmed.

While Rotherham would have preferred to get promoted on the pitch and have all the celebrations that go with it, this is still a great achievement for the club. They have once again bounced back from the third tier at the first attempt and will get another chance at staying in the Championship.

As you can imagine, Rotherham fans have been eager to celebrate this achievement.

https://twitter.com/TylerJM100/status/1270370492524957701

https://twitter.com/LondonMillers/status/1270390453255524352

https://twitter.com/chucky_dome/status/1270374972859584515

https://twitter.com/paulg1977/status/1270370774935900160

https://twitter.com/Feemac20/status/1270371980169093126

https://twitter.com/HollowayFiona/status/1270395336301871106

While we said promotion in the boardroom isn’t ideal, this chap has seen the bright side!

https://twitter.com/DigbyJonni/status/1270385585589493762

Are you happy Rotherham United have been promoted?