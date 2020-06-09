Macclesfield Town have released ex-Swindon Town and Rochdale midfielder Michael Rose, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The Silkmen have published their retained list and announced that ten players will be leaving the League Two side as free agents, those being Rose, Jacob Blyth, Nathan Cameron, Reice Charles-Cook, Adam Dawson, Arthur Gnahoua, James Pearson, Ben Stephens, Donovan Wilson and Peter Vincenti.

Their website says the players leave Moss Rose this summer with the club’s “very best wishes”.

Macc have also confirmed Jonathan Mitchell, Connor Kirby, Corey O’Keeffe, Danny Whitehead and Shilow Tracey are returning to their parent clubs after their loan spells.

Rose, who is 37 years old, joined the Cheshire side in 2018 after their promotion from the National League and played a key part in their survival last year under Sol Campbell, scoring seven goals in 45 games.

The veteran midfielder saw his playing time reduce this past season and will have to now weigh up his next move.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career.

Rose has had spells with the likes of Yeovil Town, Stockport County, Swindon Town, Colchester United, Rochdale and Morecambe. He, like many other players in the EFL, will have to search for a new club.

Macc are in the process of offering new contracts to David Fitzpatrick, Harry Hamblin, Joe Ironside, Jak McCourt and Ben Tollitt. Key duo Fraser Horsfall and Fiacre Kelleher have already been tied down on a new deal.

Would you take Rose at your club?