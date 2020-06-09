Coventry City fans have been celebrating promotion even if it has come in the most unique of ways.

When the Sky Bet League One season was suspended back in March, Coventry were left in an uncertain place. While they were on top of the division when everything ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no one knew how everything would be decided. While leagues across the world were finishing early and allowing teams to become champions, some had null and voided it. This meant Coventry’s work across the season was at risk.

After numerous delays, League One finally had their vote which confirmed the result of the season. And in great news for Coventry, they decided to finish the season and still have promotion and relegation. This not only means they finally return to the Sky Bet Championship after an eight-year spell away but they have also been crowned as the champions of the league.

Obviously this isn’t the way Coventry would have liked to be promoted. It would have been much better if the promotion had happened on the pitch with the celebrations and customary pitch invasion that follows. But even if the promotion happened in a boardroom, Coventry fans have been celebrating it after years of pain.

Following the promotion, there has been praise for head coach Mark Robins.

https://twitter.com/jmak316/status/1270363178367680513

https://twitter.com/Harrywmiles10/status/1270370523374145536

And as well as that, there has generally been a lot of happiness of joy about the promotion finally being confirmed.

https://twitter.com/calsanderson17/status/1270370204221149186

https://twitter.com/Jimi_Dyer/status/1270370293471739908

https://twitter.com/LgbtCcfc/status/1270372309073899520

https://twitter.com/SugaryStaple/status/1270370838026616833

The next step for Coventry will be to prepare for the Championship.

Are you happy Coventry City have been promoted?