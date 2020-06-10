Unweighted ppg will go down in Wirral folklore as one of those phrases which makes grown men spit on the floor rather than utter it.

Today’s decision to curtail the season treats the Super-White-Army of Tranmere Rovers rather harshly. Most of the reasonable thinking football world would understand why – what with the Wirral-based Whites undoubtedly being the form team in the bottom half during late February/early March before the lockdown paused the football calendar.

Everyone at Prenton Park would admit this season would be hard, especially with losing top scorer, and fan favourite James Norwood in the close season. However, Tranmere have never been outclassed, or indeed out of touch with the rest of the division. In fact, unweighted PPG relegates the Whites on less than 3 points (2.59points) with a game in hand over ‘definitely-voted-for-this-result’ AFC Wimbledon.

The decision seems harsh. Although, if the league had opted for weighted PPG, with home advantage and form taken into account, it would have felt worse, the gap would be just 0.04!

Whilst health and wellbeing are correctly at the forefront of any decision, Tranmere could easily have played on and with the extra game (due to a good cup run) have survived.

The clubs across the water showing solidarity with their Birkenhead brothers.

Transfers in and out will undoubtedly be affected by this harsh decision, and of course, whether Micky Mellon courts attention from clubs higher up who will have been impressed by his style and ability, well, it would be unkind.

Unfair way to finish?