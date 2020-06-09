Yesterday Birmingham City announced that Pep Clotet was set to leave the club at the end of the season. Now the introduction of a Telegraph article by Mike McGrath links the yet-to-become-vacant position with Dane Michael Laudrup.

To football fans, 55-year-old Laudrup needs no introduction. His playing career saw him take in Serie A with Juventus, La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid and a final season in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

As a manager, his career was slightly less stellar with stops at Getafe and Mallorca in La Liga, Spartak Moscow and a season-and-a-half in the Premier League with Swansea. He’s been out of management since a 50-game spell with Qatari side Al Rayyan ended two years ago.

He is known to Birmingham City fans through his time in English football with Swansea.

A man who has played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus and has managed in La Liga and the Premier League would be seen as a coup for many sides but that isn’t universally the case with Blues supporters.

Joe (above) is definitely a disapproving voice amongst Birmingham City fans and he’s not the only one.

Not all Birmingham City fans are against this though, some are actively encouraging the club to move for the Dane.

Whilst the fans may be divided on this one, it is plain to see that a large number of Birmingham City fans aren’t happy at the links to Michael Laudrup.

