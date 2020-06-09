Yesterday Birmingham City announced that Pep Clotet was set to leave the club at the end of the season. Now the introduction of a Telegraph article by Mike McGrath links the yet-to-become-vacant position with Dane Michael Laudrup.

To football fans, 55-year-old Laudrup needs no introduction. His playing career saw him take in Serie A with Juventus, La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid and a final season in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

As a manager, his career was slightly less stellar with stops at Getafe and Mallorca in La Liga, Spartak Moscow and a season-and-a-half in the Premier League with Swansea. He’s been out of management since a 50-game spell with Qatari side Al Rayyan ended two years ago.

He is known to Birmingham City fans through his time in English football.

A man who has played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus and has managed in La Liga and the Premier League would be seen as a coup for many sides but that isn’t universally the case with Blues supporters.

Twitter: If we get Laudrup i am finished with this club (@JoeBCFC_)

Joe (above) is definitely a disapproving voice amongst Birmingham City fans and he’s not the only one.

Twitter: Don’t buy the Laudrup rumours there is a reason he been out the game for 2 years me thinks #bcfc (@IMRMEZZI)

Twitter: Micheal Laudrup would be a Zola mark 2 #BCFC (@James_C_Lomas)

Some good news for the fans that don't want Laudrup. After some time talking to the board he still has no interest in being a coach. #bcfc — BluesTalk (@BluesTalk2) June 9, 2020

No — Mason (@CRJMASON) June 9, 2020

Jokovic or Hughton or we riot — Sam 东出 (@SamPhillips40) June 9, 2020

Not all Birmingham City fans are against this though, some are actively encouraging the club to move for the Dane.

All day long, yes. — Richard Carter (@R_J_Carter) June 9, 2020

Would give anything for Hughton or Laudrup — Michael Daly (@mdaly316) June 8, 2020

Whilst the fans may be divided on this one, it is plain to see that a large number of Birmingham City fans aren’t happy at the links to Michael Laudrup.

Michael Laudrup as Birmingham City manager - yes or no?