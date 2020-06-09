Hull City will play a friendly against Sheffield United as part of their preparations for the restart of the Sky Bet Championship season according to a report from the Hull Daily Mail.

Match fitness is going to be very important going into the restarted season. No one has played a game of football since March and the gap between the suspension of the season and the restart is as long as the time between the end of the season and the start in normal times.

This means that teams are starting to organise friendlies in order to get that all-important match fitness. The one major restriction on the matches is that a team cannot travel for more than 90 minutes to a friendly match.

Earlier in the week, Hull head coach Grant McCann confirmed that they would be playing three pre-season friendlies before their first match of the restarted season, a home match against Charlton Athletic. And now reports have emerged on one of the teams they will be facing ahead of the restart.

This report says they will be facing Sheffield United in one of the pre-restart friendlies. This match is said to be taking place at Bramall Lane on Saturday, just one week before the restart of the season. It has only been a year since the two sides faced as the Blades beat Hull 3-0 on their way to being promoted to the Premier League. The game was decided due to a brace from David McGoldrick and one goal from Enda Stevens.

Would you want to watch this match?