Stoke City had a friendly match against Manchester United cancelled just as the players were arriving according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

Ahead of the season restarting on June 20th, or June 17th for Premier League sides, friendly matches have started to take place. With there being no football for three months, it is expected that the teams that can get the fittest the quickest will have an advantage during the restarted season. That means friendlies will be important for teams who want their players to be match sharp going into the last few matches of the season.

That was why Stoke were set to face Manchester United today. The match was going to take place at Carrington, Manchester United’s training ground.

However even though Stoke players had already arrived at the club, arriving in their own cars rather than coaches due to social distancing rules, the decision was made to cancel the game at very short notice. There is currently no public reason as to why the match was cancelled though the Manchester Evening News has made contact with the club asking why. Following the decision, Stoke players were sent home.

Because the Stoke match was cancelled, Manchester United have chosen to play an intra-squad match, with some players like Daniel James being pictured arriving at the training ground in the club’s away strip.

It is unknown what Stoke’s plans are now that the friendly has been cancelled. They will likely try to organise another friendly before the season restarts.

