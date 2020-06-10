Following a vote from all 24 clubs, the EFL has this afternoon confirmed that the League Two season has been officially curtailed on an unweighted points-per-game method.

Swindon Town have leapfrogged Crewe Alexandra to claim the title, and Plymouth Argyle remain in third place. This sees Swindon return to League One after three seasons in League Two. Crewe have spent a season more in League Two and will be hoping they don’t suffer the same fate as in 2015/16 when they were relegated. Plymouth have made an immediate return to League One after the relegation last season. Each club announced the news of their promotion on their official Twitter channels.

Twitter: #pafc https://t.co/1gvZcTt4jo (@Only1Argyle)

Twitter: 🏆 DON’T YOU KNOW, PUMP IT UP 🏆 https://t.co/BpNgXlIoJm (@Official_STFC)

Twitter: WE’RE ON OUR WAY! 🎉 #CreweAlex 👉 https://t.co/jDwvRZRuT8 https://t.co/0zGA0htjdb (@crewealexfc)

Perhaps not the way players and fans wanted to be promoted, but nonetheless, they have been expressing their delight on Twitter.

Plymouth’s Antoni Sarcevic had this to say…

Twitter: FINALLY!! Promotion as never felt better .. obviously not the way we would have liked but who gives a F**K THE GREE… https://t.co/8mxzGnf11Q (@ASarcevic)

Crewe’s Charlie Kirk was calling for his SmartSpeaker to help him celebrate promotion.

Twitter: Alexa? Play… Pump it up. 🤝 (@charliekirkx)

Managers will now have the task of assembling squads they feel can be competitive in League One, a difficult league and a step up from League two.

Well done to Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth on promotion to League One. The hard work and planning will surely start now.