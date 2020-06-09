Swansea City’s Joe Rodon said club website that he has been pleased with the team’s defensive performances this season.

The Swans used to be famous for their attacking passing style of play, something that ended up being copied and admired across the country. However since their decline started and their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, a reinvention of their identity was needed.

And it may be that their new identity is based on a very solid defence. Their back four, whoever has been playing in it, has consistently been one of the best units in the division. Before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they picked up 11 clean sheets. This has pushed Swansea towards the top of the division and they are just three points off the play-off places now.

Rodon has been one of their top players in that defence this season, leading to interest from elsewhere. And he has taken the time to praise the rest of his teammates ahead of the restart.

Rodon said: “This season we’ve had a few unfortunate injuries at the back to me and Mike, so the two Bens have come in along with Marc, and they’ve done very well,” said the Wales international.

“They are young lads who have had to dig deep, but they’ve not looked out of place at all. They are really good players.

“Freddie is in goal, too, and it helps when you’ve got a really good shotstopper behind you. Then we’ve got Jake, Connor and Kyle on the flanks, and they bring experience to the defence.

“We kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season so far, but we want to improve that stat when we get back and hopefully that will play a part in getting us into the top six.”

