League One clubs have today voted to end the season on an unweighted PPG method. The outcome of this benefits some clubs, but not others.

In early-May, six clubs were ‘collective in goal’ to complete the League One season. However, it quickly came clear that this would not be possible for most clubs due to the costs of taking players and staff off Furlough pay without having the income of tickets.

The outcome of unweighted PPG does change how the League One table lies currently. The bottom of the table stays unchanged. Bolton will find themselves playing in League Two next season for just the second time in their history. They will be joined by Southend United and Tranmere Rovers. Tranmere will feel hard done by as they sat three points off safety with a game in hand. The other big losers from this outcome are Peterborough United. Posh currently occupy the last playoff place but this outcome would see them slip out of the playoffs. It is understandable why Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony wanted the season to be played out or extended playoffs to be used.

Peterborough’s loss is Wycombe Wanderers gain. The Chairboys were flying in the first half of the season, they lost just two games prior to January. They occupied the top of the league for several weeks, miles ahead of second place. However, a disappointing second half of the season saw them slip to 8th in the table. Their early season form has come to their rescue. The voted outcome sees them leapfrog five teams into 3rd place. This means all the other teams currently, drop down a place – hence why Peterborough find themselves out of the playoffs.

Wycombe, Portsmouth, Oxford and Fleetwood will all now face off in the playoffs.