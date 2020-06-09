Preston North End head coach Alex Neil has told Talksport that he believes the organisation of the restarted season fixture list could injure players.

The Sky Bet Championship season is set to restart on the 20th June. As part of Project Restart, the new fixture list was announced with the intention of finishing all nine matches by July 22nd. This means a lot of games in a short amount of time, something that will be intense for the players who have not been in competitive action since March.

The amount of fixtures in a short amount of time has been noted but Neil believes there was a better way of organising it. There is only one time there is a weeks gap between games. That is the very first week. Neil believes this is not a good idea and that the week break should come in the middle of the restarted season.

Neil said: “One thing I don’t quite get is why we have got a free week when we start back,”

“We start on a Saturday and then we have a free Wednesday, then if you do reach the playoffs, you potentially have 11 games back-to-back.

“The most we’ve ever done in the Championship is five back-to-back and that’s over the Christmas period.

“It’s really going to be a tough ask for the players to maintain that intensity and not pick up injuries over this course.

“I think it would have been much better if we had staged that gap in the middle of the games so you have got four or five matches, a free mid-week to try to regroup and get people back, then another four or five matches.

“I don’t really understand the logic of where they are putting that space.”

