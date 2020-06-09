Bradford City are in talks with Richard O’Donnell over a new contract, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are hoping to keep hold of their first choice goalkeeper.

Stuart McCall’s side were one of the first League Two sides to announce their retained list last month and have released ten players, including Shay McCartan, Hope Akpan and Kelvin Mellor.

O’Donnell, who is 31 years old, is a player Bradford are keen on keeping. His current contract at Valley Parade expires at the end of this month.

He is valued at £270,000 on Transfermarkt and was the Yorkshire sides’ first choice ‘keeper this past season, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The Sheffield-born stopper has been with Bradford since 2018 when he joined them from Northampton Town.

O’Donnell started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and went onto make 20 appearances for the Owls’ first-team, as well as spending time out on loan with the likes of Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town.

He left Hillsborough on a permanent basis for Chesterfield in 2012 and has since gone onto have stints at Stockport County, Walsall, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Rotherham and Northampton before rocking up at Bradford two years ago.

O’Donnell seems to have found a home with the Bantams and extending his deal would be a big boost for McCall’s side this summer.

The fourth tier outfit will be eager to strike a new contract with their number one over the coming weeks.



Will O'Donnell stay at Bradford?