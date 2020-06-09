Sheffield Wednesday’s Moses Odubajo has told The Star that he found it hard to adjust after the manager who signed him left just a few days after he confirmed his move.

Last summer, Odubajo moved to Wednesday after leaving Brentford on a free transfer. He was signed by Steve Bruce who had worked well with him at Hull City, with Odubajo playing in the Sky Bet Championship final victory which coincidentally was against the Owls.

Just a few days after Odubajo confirmed his move though, Bruce would leave the club to become the new manager of Newcastle United. After a brief interim stint by Lee Bullen, Garry Monk would become the new Wednesday manager. Odubajo has not been in favour under Monk with some woeful performances contributing to this. It came to a head during the January transfer window when Odubajo was told that he could leave the club, just a few months after signing.

Odubajo has been reflecting a lot during the suspension of the season and admits it took him a while to adjust after Bruce left.

Odubajo said: “Looking back it changed things a lot, more subconsciously. Steve was a manager who trusted me and believed in me, even though I was coming off the back of time out.

“He trusted me to sign for such a big club and that gave me confidence, you know what you’re getting with your old managers.

“Him leaving with such short notice was a shock – I was worried that somebody could come in that didn’t like my style of football. That’s how football goes sometimes and you have to adapt the best way you can.”

