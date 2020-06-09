Leeds United took a step closer to promotion certainty this afternoon after the results of the first vote of the EFL’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) were pushed into the public domain.

Leeds United sit pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a slender one-point gap over second-placed West Bromwich Albion. They have the added buffer of a seven-point gap to Fulham and the playoff places. The Whites, as are all Championship teams, readying to make themselves ready to restart their halted 2019/20 campaigns on June 20.

That is not the same for teams in Leagues One and Two. On that subject, there is a vote later today in regard to whether to curtail or continue their respective league programs. This first vote was essential to set the parameters of any division having to curtail either immediately or partway through a restart.

The key agreements from the first vote, that directly affect Leeds United, were:

1. Final divisional placings will be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).

2. Promotion and relegation should be retained.

3. Play-Offs will be played in all circumstances but will not be extended (beyond four teams).

The above points will grant Leeds United a massive boost in their promotion hopes in that it adheres, in principle, to the Premier League’s insistence of promotion and relegation being retained.

The Championship clubs, as mentioned, are determined to see out their season by playing to a natural conclusion. However, should any unforeseen circumstances close out the 2019/20 Championship campaign early, this vote provides then with a safety net and a huge boost.

Will Leeds United be promoted this season?