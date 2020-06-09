Bristol Live journalist Sam Frost has provided a fresh comment on the future of midfielder Liam Sercombe, saying that it is “unlikely” that he will be signing a new deal with the club.

Bristol Live reported last week that Bristol Rovers are set to lose midfielder Liam Sercombe. The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and it has been claimed that he will be leaving the club, with the two parties unable to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Now, journalist Sam Frost has provided a fresh comment on the midfielder’s situation. Speaking for Bristol Live during a fan Q&A, Frost said that Sercombe has “most certainly” played his last game for the club, detailing why a deal has not been reached.

Frost reports that Sercombe “merits a good contract” given his age and experience at the level, adding that he will be looking to secure a good deal given his age. On the other side of things, Bristol Rovers need to cut their wage bill where possible and they are unable to meet Sercombe’s demands.

Sercombe has been with the Gas since the summer of 2017, joining the club from Oxford United. The midfielder has played in 126 games across all competitions for the club, scoring 19 goals and laying on 16 assists in the process.

In an ideal world, the Gas would be able to meet Sercombe’s demands and tie him down to a new deal. However, given the current financial climate, it seems unlikely that that will happen.

Fans of Football League clubs, if Sercombe becomes a free agent this summer. would you welcome a move for the midfielder? He has plenty of experience at League One and Two level and could prove to be a decent signing.

