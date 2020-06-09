Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has opened up on how the departure of Steve Bruce impacted him.

Full-back Moses Odubajo joined Sheffield Wednesday from fellow Championship side Brentford last summer. He came in to bolster the Owls’ defensive ranks but a poor run of form saw him lose his starting 11 spot.

Liam Palmer has held down the starting spot at right-back for the majority of the season, playing in 27 Championship games. The emergence of youngster Osaze Urhoghide saw an increase in competition for Odubajo as well.

Now, the right-back has discussed the impact of Steve Bruce’s departure. Bruce was the man who brought Odubajo to Hillsborough and now, Odubajo has said that his departure for Newcastle United had a subconscious effect on him. He said:

“Looking back it changed things a lot, more subconsciously. Steve was a manager who trusted me and believed in me, even though I was coming off the back of time out.

“He trusted me to sign for such a big club and that gave me confidence, you know what you’re getting with your old managers.

“Him leaving with such short notice was a shock – I was worried that somebody could come in that didn’t like my style of football. That’s how football goes sometimes and you have to adapt the best way you can.”

Odubajo has played in 17 games across all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday. With the season’s return coming closer, it will be interesting to see who emerges as Garry Monk’s first-choice right-back at Hillsborough.

